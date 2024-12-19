Ash talks after he walks away in Brisbane

“Obviously there are a lot of people to thank, but I will be failing in my duties if I didn’t thank the BCCI and fellow teammates”

Ravichandran Ashwin. Pic/AFP

India’s off-spinning great Ravichandran Ashwin announced his immediate retirement from international cricket following the third Test against Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old took 537 wickets in his 106 Tests at an average of 24.00, leaving him seventh on the all-time list and second only to Anil Kumble (619) for his country. He also played 116 one-day and 65 Twenty20 internationals. “This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats at an international level,” he said at the post match press conference alongside skipper Rohit Sharma.

“I feel there’s a little bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I’d like to express that, showcase that, in club-level cricket,” Ashwin added.

He was not selected for Brisbane with his final Test coming in Adelaide last week where he took 1-53. “I’ve had a lot of fun. I have made a lot of memories alongside Rohit and several of my team-mates,” he added.

“Obviously there are a lot of people to thank, but I will be failing in my duties if I didn’t thank the BCCI and fellow teammates.”

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies and was also handy with the bat, scoring 3,503 runs with six centuries and 14 fifties.

Rohit said Ashwin had decided to call it a day during the Perth Test but he had persuaded him to stay on for Adelaide. However, he decided during this Test that his time as an international cricketer was over.

