Breaking News
Indian banks' asset quality best in a decade, expected to improve further: RBI
Maharashtra: 'Govt's flagship health insurance scheme of Rs 5 lakh to cover all'
Mumbai: BEST buses diverted in some areas due to waterlogging
BREAKING: 38-year-old man dies after a tree falls on him at Malad
Himachal Pradesh: 4 dead, 1 injured in Shimla road accident
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ashes 2023 Series will be done and dusted if Oz win Lords Test feels McGrath

Ashes 2023: Series will be done and dusted if Oz win Lord’s Test, feels McGrath

Updated on: 29 June,2023 07:38 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

Australia headed into the second Test at Lord’s with a 1-0 lead

Ashes 2023: Series will be done and dusted if Oz win Lord’s Test, feels McGrath

Australia’s Steven Smith at Lord’s yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Ashes 2023: Series will be done and dusted if Oz win Lord’s Test, feels McGrath
x
00:00

Pat Cummins could win the Ashes in England, a feat that World Cup-winning captains Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke couldn’t achieve, and the ongoing series will be “done and dusted” if Australia emerge victorious in the second Test, feels ex-pacer Glenn McGrath.


Marnus Labuschagne during his 47 yesterday. Pic/AFP
Marnus Labuschagne during his 47 yesterday. Pic/AFP


Australia headed into the second Test at Lord’s with a 1-0 lead. “The last time a team came from behind to win the Ashes was in 2005, a series I was right in the thick of,” McGrath told BBC.


“We were 1-0 up heading into the second Test at Edgbaston. We lost a thrilling Test by two runs, but I will always maintain that the series would have been won had we got over the line that day. “The same is true now. If Australia win at Lord’s, the Ashes are done and dusted. If England lose, I can’t see a way that they get back into the series.”

Also Read: English aggro won’t scare Aussies

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Ashes england australia steve smith Pat Cummins ricky ponting michael clarke glenn mcgrath sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK