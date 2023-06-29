Australia headed into the second Test at Lord’s with a 1-0 lead

Australia’s Steven Smith at Lord’s yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

Listen to this article Ashes 2023: Series will be done and dusted if Oz win Lord’s Test, feels McGrath x 00:00

Pat Cummins could win the Ashes in England, a feat that World Cup-winning captains Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke couldn’t achieve, and the ongoing series will be “done and dusted” if Australia emerge victorious in the second Test, feels ex-pacer Glenn McGrath.



Marnus Labuschagne during his 47 yesterday. Pic/AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia headed into the second Test at Lord’s with a 1-0 lead. “The last time a team came from behind to win the Ashes was in 2005, a series I was right in the thick of,” McGrath told BBC.

“We were 1-0 up heading into the second Test at Edgbaston. We lost a thrilling Test by two runs, but I will always maintain that the series would have been won had we got over the line that day. “The same is true now. If Australia win at Lord’s, the Ashes are done and dusted. If England lose, I can’t see a way that they get back into the series.”

Also Read: English aggro won’t scare Aussies

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever