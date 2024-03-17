Ashwin did not let challenges affect his progress: Kumble

That calls for utter and complete dedication to the cause,” said Kumble during a function organised by TNCA to felicitate Ashwin for completing 100 Tests and 500 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin’s entry into the 500-wicket club has delighted the legendary Anil Kumble who said the off-spinner’s immense success over the last decade stems from his desire to learn and ability to rise above constant challenges.

At 516 wickets currently, Ashwin is the second highest wicket-taker in Tests for India behind Kumble (619), and the former India leg-spinner wasn’t one bit surprised. “Ashwin has had as many challenges thrown at him. He hasn’t allowed a single one of them to check his progress. He’s been an exceptional match-winner for the country for more than a decade, and the consistency that he has shown is a great hallmark. That calls for utter and complete dedication to the cause,” said Kumble during a function organised by TNCA to felicitate Ashwin for completing 100 Tests and 500 wickets.

“In India, once you have raised the bar to a certain level, it isn’t easy to keep performing. The expectations in every game are unrealistically high. Anything less than five wickets is considered a failure. Although unfair to the player concerned, Ashwin has managed that really well,” Kumble said.

