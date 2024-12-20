'Ashwin looked unhappy, deserved a fitting farewell': Kapil Dev

Ashwin stunned one and all by calling it quits on Wednesday, right after the Brisbane Test against Australia ended in a draw

R Ashwin. Pic/AFP; (right) Kapil Dev. Pic/PTI

Unable to comprehend R Ashwin’s sudden decision to retire from international cricket, a shocked World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev says the premier off-spinner deserved a fitting farewell, ideally on home soil.

Kapil felt Ashwin seemed unhappy with something. “I was shocked by how one of India’s greatest cricketers chose to leave the game. The disappointment among the fans was widespread, but I also saw a tinge of hurt on his face. He looked unhappy, and that was sad. He deserved much better, a fitting farewell,” Kapil said in a statement to PTI.

As has been his wont, Ashwin chose to walk his own way while retiring in the middle of an important series. Kapil said he would like to hear the Tamil Nadu man’s side of story.

“He could have waited and announced his retirement on Indian soil, but I don’t know why Ashwin called it a day. I would want to hear his side of the story. Give him that respect. He has played 106 Tests for the country. I don’t think anyone can match his humongous contribution to Indian cricket.”

Kapil hoped that the BCCI would arrange a “grand farewell” to Ashwin. “I’m sure the parent body of cricket in India, BCCI, shall plan a grand farewell for this giant match-winner of Team India,” he said.

