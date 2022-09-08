Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi chalks down loss vs Pakistan to poor death bowling

Despite the skipper's criticism, Afghanistan nearly pulled off the win defending a low total of just 129 runs

Afghanistan's players react after losing the Asia Cup match between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Pic/ AFP

After suffering a one-wicket defeat in the thrilling last over of the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup against Pakistan, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said that his side did not bowl well at the end of the innings.

Team India is out of contention for the final as Naseem Shah's two back-to-back sixes in the first two balls off the final over undid brilliant bowling by Afghanistan throughout the innings, securing a one-wicket win for Pakistan in a thrilling Super Four clash at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

Afghanistan has been shown the exit door but they would be extremely happy with brilliant bowling from Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/31) and Fareed Ahmad Malik (3/31) despite posting just 129/6 on the board. They almost took their side towards a win but Naseem's two sixes in the last over sealed a win for Pakistan. Iftikhar Ahmed (30) and Shadab Khan (36) posted valuable contributions for Pakistan.

A final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is set. "With Pakistan, it is always an exciting match. We did not bowl well in the end. We played good cricket and gave the opposition a tough time always. We started really well but in the last two games, we did not bowl well, " Nabi said in the post-match conference.

"Look Fazalhaq Farooqi is our main bowler. He bowled the 18th over and took two wickets. He bowled brilliantly. Our plan was to bowl perfect Yorkers. We actually put two options for him to bowl Yorkers or slow bouncers," he added.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri baffled over Mohammed Shami's exclusion from Asia Cup 2022

"It was not the batting pitch. On proper batting pitches, you score 180 or 190 and maybe more, but on this pitch, it was not possible. Scoring a low total is tough to defend. We played good cricket and gave the opposition a tough time always. We started really well but in the last two games, we played really well too," the Afghanistan captain added.

With the win against Afghanistan in the Super Four stage Pakistan booked a spot in the final with Sri Lanka, knocking India out of the Asia Cup final race.

"Nobody expected India to lose as they are a good team and we have also played well in Sharjah," said Nabi.

Afghanistan seamer Fareed Ahmed had a mouthful to utter to Pakistan batter, Asif Ali, as he sent him packing during the penultimate over of the match. Talking about the clash between Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmed, Nabi said, "I was not in the boundary. I don't know what was happening in the middle between Farheed and Asif. Naseem Shah yes sometimes he can hit the ball. It was Naseem Shah's day."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal