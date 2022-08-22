Breaking News
Bombay HC clubs FIRs against actor Ketaki Chitale and student Nikhil Bhamre
Mumbai: Police check footage from 214 CCTV cameras to nab two chain snatchers
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 592 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,769
Clashes in JNU, ABVP says over dozen students injured
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Asia Cup 2022 Big blow for SL as pacer Chameera ruled out with injury

Asia Cup 2022: Big blow for SL as pacer Chameera ruled out with injury

Updated on: 22 August,2022 06:02 PM IST  |  Colombo
PTI |

Top

Sri Lanka's pace bowling stocks were bare as it is for the Asia Cup, but Chameera's injury means the island nation have been dealt a huge setback. His replacement, Nuwan Thushara has only played 4 T20I games

Asia Cup 2022: Big blow for SL as pacer Chameera ruled out with injury

Dushmantha Chameera celebrates a wicket with Lucknow Super Giants. Pic/ PTI


Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera was on Monday ruled out of Sri Lanka's Asia Cup squad with a leg injury, dealing a big blow to the islanders' prospects in the continental event.


Chameera had sustained an injury on his left leg during the team practice, the ICC said in a press release. He has been replaced by Nuwan Thushara in the 18-man squad.

Sri Lanka had announced their squad last Saturday minus Binura Fernando and Kasun Rajitha, who are also nursing injuries.


Also Read: Rawalpindi, Multan, Karachi to host Test matches for England's historic Pak tour

While Sri Lanka have an experienced spin bowling line-up, their fast-bowling unit now mostly features uncapped players in T20Is -- Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando and Matheesha Pathirana; the replacement Thusara only having played a handful of T20Is.

The 28-year-old Thusara, who debuted in February this year, has featured in four T20Is and picked up two wickets.

Play Quiz: Manchester United vs Liverpool Quiz

Sri Lanka are part of Group B in the Asia Cup and their campaign will begin on August 27, against Afghanistan in Dubai. Their second match will be against Bangladesh on September 1.

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Dinesh Chandimal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
cricket news sports news asia cup sri lanka

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK