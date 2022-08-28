Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan: Cool, calm before storm!

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam give the impression that they view today’s India v Pakistan Asia Cup T20 clash as no more than what it is—a contest between two excellent, evenly-matched sides, no matter how resonant the external noise might be

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam

It’s universally acclaimed as the most high-profile and eagerly anticipated cricket clash, but looking at the two captains, few would have guessed.

There is a certain calmness about Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam that goes beyond the ordinary. It’s not that they are any less committed or driven than their predecessors, but they give the impression without trying to do so that they look at India v Pakistan as no more than what it is—a contest between two excellent, evenly-matched sides, no matter how resonant the external noise might be.

It is this calmness they will be hoping percolates through the ranks when the teams square off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday in their respective first matches at the Asia Cup.

Eye on T20 World Cup

While, as always, the result might appear non-negotiable in this clash of the titans, there is an immediate bigger picture to focus on, the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

This is the first time since Pakistan’s 10-wicket triumph at the last T20 World Cup at the same venue that the sides will be locking horns. There is a touch of sameness to the respective outfits, though India have a new management group and a vastly new approach to the 20-over game.

The diffidence against Pakistan and the spectacular meltdown against New Zealand which ushered India out of the competition at the first time of asking triggered a sea change in the Indian mindset, with the new leadership duo of Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid adopting a fearlessness that has come to stand the team in excellent stead.

Also Read: Babar Azam says Pakistan will miss star pacer Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup

India’s batting is reminiscent of the Total Football practised by the Dutch soccer team of the early 1970s, the protagonists encouraged to feel at home in different positions without sacrificing flair and intent. That has resulted in the unearthing of such daredevils as Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav.

Without doubt, the batting line-up is further fortified by the return to action of vice-captain KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, the former skipper coming off a month-long break.

Landmark for Kohli

Between them, they have played just four Twenty20 Internationals this year and so haven’t really been a constant part of this brave new India. How they both shape up in Kohli’s 100th T20I will make for interesting viewing.

Pakistan will be without Shaheen Shah Afridi, the man who tormented India 10 months back, while India are missing Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel. Influential cogs all, but there is more to the teams than just these accomplished names.

It’s a fresh start, asserts Rohit

Skipper Rohit Sharma said India won’t be borrowing the burden of happenings in the past and every match is a fresh start. “Every match and tournament is a fresh start, we don’t borrow the burden from the past. We will focus on the match not on the opposition,” he said.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal