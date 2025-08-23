Breaking News
Asia Cup 2025 | 'India will triumph under Surya’s fearless captaincy': Sehwag

Updated on: 23 August,2025 08:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The continental tournament will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28. India, who won the inaugural edition of the tournament in the T20 format in 2016, are grouped with traditional rivals Pakistan, Oman and hosts UAE in Group A. Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Bangladesh

Suryakumar Yadav

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has backed the current T20I team to win the upcoming Asia Cup under Suryakumar Yadav’s “fearless captaincy”. The continental tournament will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

India, who won the inaugural edition of the tournament in the T20 format in 2016, are grouped with traditional rivals Pakistan, Oman and hosts UAE in Group A. Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.



“This Indian team have the right mix of youth and experience, and under Surya’s fearless leadership, they can dominate Asia once again. His attacking mindset suits the T20 format perfectly, and if the team play with the same intent, I have no doubt India can lift the trophy,” Sehwag said.

He was speaking as part of broadcaster Sony Sports Network’s ‘RagRagMeinBharat’ campaign for the upcoming tournament. “This campaign beautifully brings alive the heartbeat of Indian cricket. No matter which part of the country you belong to, when India play, emotions unite us. I could feel that same passion in the film, and it’s this connect that makes cricket so powerful.”

Suryakumar will lead a 15-member Indian squad in the Asia Cup with Test skipper Shubman Gill being his deputy. All the matches will be held in two venues — Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

