Madan Lal said that for Pakistan, the team which is currently struggling with their overall performance, Afghanistan can turn out to be a threat

"Kuldeep Yadav should be included in the team due to his unique bowling style, which is difficult to counter in T20 cricket, though the final decision depends on the wicket conditions and team combination. Two spinners and three pace bowlers should be included in Dubai," Lal told ANI.

Former cricketer Madan Lal has backed Team India ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. He also feels that Kuldeep Yadav should be included in the playing XI for his unique bowling style.

Former cricketer Madan Lal has backed Team India ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. He also feels that Kuldeep Yadav should be included in the playing XI for his unique bowling style.

"Kuldeep Yadav should be included in the team due to his unique bowling style, which is difficult to counter in T20 cricket, though the final decision depends on the wicket conditions and team combination. Two spinners and three pace bowlers should be included in Dubai," Lal told ANI.

Kuldeep Yadav did not get a chance to play in the recently concluded five-Test series between India and England; however, he was named in India's squad for the continental tournament.

He also said that for Pakistan, the team, which is currently struggling with their overall performance, Afghanistan can turn out to be a threat.

"India is a strong favourite due to their skilled team. The unpredictability of the T20 format and the performances of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, noting that Afghanistan is currently playing well. Afghanistan is seen as a potential challenger to Pakistan, whose current performance and confidence levels are questioned. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are considered strong contenders," he said.

The snub of in-form batsman, Shreyas Iyer has also raised several questions on the management and coaches. Talking about his exclusion, despite being in a great form, the 74-year-old said, "There is controversy over the team combination, particularly the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer, with selections often decided by selectors and coaches".

The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to kick start on September 9. Team India will begin their campaign with a clash against the UAE on September 10.

They will then lock horns against arch-rivals, Pakistan, on September 14. The "Men in Blue" will conclude their group stage matches with a clash against Oman on September 19.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.