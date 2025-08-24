Breaking News
Asia Cup 2025: Sanjay Manjrekar opens up on Shreyas Iyer's omission from India's squad

Updated on: 24 August,2025 07:54 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Manjrekar was quite anguished with Iyer’s snub for the continental tournament. "Shreyas Iyer not making this T20 squad of India for the Asia Cup is just shocking," he said

Asia Cup 2025: Sanjay Manjrekar opens up on Shreyas Iyer's omission from India's squad

Sanjay Manjrekar and Shreyas Iyer

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar slammed the choice of selectors for leaving out Shreyas Iyer from India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, saying that his exclusion from the T20 multi-nation tournament is ‘just shocking’.

 Manjrekar was quite anguished with Iyer’s snub for the continental tournament.



“It’s something that I’ve seen over the years, not recently, this tendency of selectors to pick a player on performances of one format, where that person is accepted and picking him for another format. When I see a player getting rewarded for his Test match performances by a player in the T20 side, I just find that devoid of cricketing logic. It just doesn’t make any sense,” Manjrekar said in a video posted on Instagram.


Shreyas Iyer not making this T20 squad of India for the Asia Cup is just shocking. Because this is a guy who was left out of the Indian game for the right reason, because they felt he wasn’t committing himself as a master of domestic cricket. But it had the desired effect on Shreyas Iyer. When he came back against England at home in a one-day series, and the way he batted, you could see that he was just batting like he’s never batted before. Didn’t put a foot wrong in that comeback 
series. And then carried that form into IPL cricket,” he added.

