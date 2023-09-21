Richa Ghosh smashed 3 fours and 1 six in the last over and registered a score of 173 runs for India. But due to rain delay, the match was reduced to 15 overs per side

Shafali Verma (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article Asian Games: Top knocks by Shafali, Jemimah propel India to 173/2 against Malaysia x 00:00

Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh helped India to register a target of 173 runs for 2 wickets. The rain interrupted the quarter-final match between India and Malaysia.

Richa Ghosh smashed 3 fours and 1 six in the last over and registered a score of 173 runs for India. But due to rain delay, the match was reduced to 15 overs per side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were in the thick of action after a quiet start in the first over. The Indian star duo dealt in boundaries against Malaysia.

Also Read: Bangladesh, New Zealand rest key players for three-match series

In the 6th over Mahirah Izzati Ismail removed well-set batter Mandhana for 27. Mandhana holed out to Ainna Hamizah Hashim at backward point.

The right-handed batter Jemimah Rodrigues then came out.

Shafali slammed back-to-back boundaries of Nur Dania Syuhada. The India opener continued to target the midwicket area.

Shafali and Rodrigues slammed Malaysian bowlers all around the ground to take India past the 100-run mark in the 10th over.

Shafali brought up her fifty in style as she hammered Winifred Duraisingam for two sixes and one four in the 11th over of the game. She got her half-century in just 31 deliveries.

Shafali was on song as she was getting the boundaries at will.

The 86-run partnership was broken as Mas Elysa provided her team with the big wicket of Shafali. The Indian opener went back to the pavilion after scoring 67 runs.

Richa Ghosh then came out and the batter opened her tally by smoking Mas Elysa for three boundaries and one six, gathering 20 runs in the last over. Richa's blistering cameo helped India post a target of 173/2.

Brief score: India 173/2 (Shafali Verma 67, Jemimah Rodrigues 47*; Mas Elysa 1-26) vs Malaysia.

(With Agency Inputs)