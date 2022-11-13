Atit Sheth shines in Baroda’s big win over Nagaland

For Nagaland, young left-arm pacer Akash Singh claimed five for 38, while pacer Nagaho Chishi, who dismissed Rayudu through long off fielder Imliwati Lemtur, had 2-50

Baroda all-rounder Atit Sheth during his knock of 87 against Nagaland at the Wankhede Stadium. Pic/Shadab Khan

Baroda outclassed Nagaland by 167 runs in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group ‘D’ opening game at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat, Baroda were bowled out for 259 in their allotted 50 overs. Though skipper Ambati Rayudu (20, 1x4, 1x6) and his deputy Ninad Rathva (2) got out early, bowling all-rounder Atit Sheth (87, 7x4) batted sensibly to help post a decent total. Sheth shared an 88-run stand for the third wicket with Vishnu Solanki (39, 3x4).

For Nagaland, young left-arm pacer Akash Singh claimed five for 38, while pacer Nagaho Chishi, who dismissed Rayudu through long off fielder Imliwati Lemtur, had 2-50.

In reply, Nagaland just managed to score 92 in 30.3 overs. Left-arm spinner Rathva claimed three for 11, while pacers Lukman Meriwala, Abhimanyushing Rajput and left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt took two wickets apiece.

Rayudu pointed to Sheth as a future India player. “Atit is a very promising all-rounder and has a bright future. He has been performing consistently. He has all those qualities which need to represent India. He has a good technique and he is an all-format player,” Rayudu, 37, who represented the country in 55 ODIs and six T20Is told Sunday mid-day.

When asked about his motivation factor as he is retired from international cricket, Rayudu said: “I am batting well. At this age, my motivation is to play good cricket, perform well and help the team to win games. Hunger to perform comes with the tight situation and tough matches and I am enjoying it.”

