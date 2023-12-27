Stubborn Aussies frustrate a probing Pakistan attack

Hosts post 187-3 at stumps on rain-interrupted Day One, thanks to Marnus Labuschagne’s gritty 44 not out

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot against Pakistan in Melbourne yesterday. Pic/AFP

A stubborn Marnus Labuschagne weathered a storm to help steer Australia to 187-3 on a rain-disrupted opening day of the second Test in Melbourne Tuesday against a probing and resilient Pakistan attack. At stumps, he was unbeaten on a glacial 44 off 120 balls and Travis Head was not out on nine after nearly three hours’ play were lost to rain.

Pakistan’s bowlers found plenty of movement in the overcast conditions and were rewarded with the wickets of David Warner (38), Usman Khawaja (42) and Steve Smith (26). But a patient Labuschagne was immovable as the hosts look to seal the three-Test series after thumping the visitors by 360 runs in Perth. “It was a good day as a bowling unit, a bit unlucky that we haven’t got more wickets,” said Pakistan paceman Hasan Ali, who removed Khawaja.

“I think we are a bit ahead of them and looking forward to tomorrow.”

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to field first on a pitch suited to the seamers. Spearheaded by Shaheen Shah Afridi, they bowled a good length and found early swing. “[We are] okay. Another wicket less would have been great, but credit to the way Pakistan bowled. They bowled unbelievable channels,” said Warner. “But I think going into tomorrow [Wednesday] we’re in a pretty good position.

Anything with a four in front of it would be great, but it is going to be a tough grind.” Warner, who made 164 in the first innings at Perth in his farewell Test series, was dropped on two by Abdullah Shafique, who put down a regulation catch at second slip.

Brief scores

Australia 187-3 (Marnus Labuschagne 44*, U Khawaja 42, D Warner 38; A Salman 1-5, H Ali 1-28) v Pakistan

