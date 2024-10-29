Australia host Pakistan for three ODIs starting November 4, followed by the three-match T20I series, from November 14

Jason Gillespie

Australia have rested their Test regulars for their home T20I series against Pakistan with a captain yet to be named, choosing to focus on the marquee Border-Gavaskar series against India next month. Australia host Pakistan for three ODIs starting November 4, followed by the three-match T20I series, from November 14.

The series concludes on November 18, just four days before the first Test against India in Perth. With T20I captain Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and ODI and Test skipper Pat Cummins unavailable, Australia are yet to appoint a captain for the series.

None of the players named in the squad announced on Monday have captained Australia in any format before but the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Matthew Short and Aaron Hardie have led their sides in the Big Bash League. Josh Inglis is also in the mix to lead the side.

Meanwhile, The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Jason Gillespie as the head coach for the white-ball series against Australia. This move follows the resignation of Gary Kirsten. “The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men’s cricket team on next month’s white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted,” PCB posted on X.

