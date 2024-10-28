Breaking News
Fakhar Zaman not keen to retire despite not getting Pakistans central contract

Fakhar Zaman not keen to retire despite not getting Pakistan's central contract

Updated on: 28 October,2024 10:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said told the media that Fakhar Zaman's tweet over Babar Azam's selection was breaching the code of conduct for players. He further stated that it was not the only reason for his exclusion, but his fitness issues are also the reason for now

Fakhar Zaman (Pic: File Pic)

Fakhar Zaman not keen to retire despite not getting Pakistan's central contract
Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman is upset after being snubbed from the cricket board's central contract, but he is not thinking of retiring from international cricket.


After being omitted from the Pakistan Cricket Board's central contract, Fakhar Zaman, the only Pakistan batsman to score a double century in ODIs was also not included in the squad for the upcoming white-ball series in Australia.


"Look, he is obviously upset and disappointed because the selectors and board have apparently applied different sets of rules while taking fitness tests and clearing players", a source close to Fakhar Zaman said.


The source further stated that Fakhar Zaman who has been carrying a knee niggle was unhappy because he failed to clear the 2 km sprint test in the given time. Some other players also failed to meet the required time but were picked for the series.

"He feels clarity is required from the selectors on why some players are being favoured", the source added.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said told the media that Fakhar Zaman's tweet over Babar Azam's selection was breaching the code of conduct for players. He further stated that it was not the only reason for his exclusion, but his fitness issues are also the reason for now.

"The matter of him breaching the code of conduct will be looked into by a committee but he has apparently responded to the show cause notice sent to him", Naqvi said.

"But primary reason is that he has not been 100 percent fit in recent times and has failed fitness tests. The selectors have told him to rehab and clear the fitness tests", the PCB chief had said.

But another school of thought believes that some PCB officials have not taken kindly to Zaman being critical of their performance when the board held a Cricket Connect meeting last month. They believe that Fakhar Zaman has been punished for his openness in that meeting.

(With PTI Inputs)

