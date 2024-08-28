Pakistan don’t have pool to draw from: Naqvi

“The problem is the selection committee has no pool to turn to for high-quality replacement players,” he said

Mohsin Naqvi. Pic/AFP

A lack of quality backup is eroding the strength of the national team, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi said in the wake of the embarrassing 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the first Test.

“It was a very disappointing loss,” Naqvi said on Monday, a day after Bangladesh’s historic maiden Test win against Pakistan in 14 Test matches at Rawalpindi.

“We want to fix our problems, but when we look at how to resolve them, we don’t have any solid data or [elite] players pool which we can draw from,” Naqvi said.

