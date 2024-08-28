Breaking News
Pakistan don't have pool to draw from: Naqvi

Pakistan don't have pool to draw from: Naqvi

Updated on: 28 August,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Rawalpindi
AP , PTI |

“The problem is the selection committee has no pool to turn to for high-quality replacement players,” he said

Pakistan don't have pool to draw from: Naqvi

Mohsin Naqvi. Pic/AFP

Pakistan don’t have pool to draw from: Naqvi
A lack of quality backup is eroding the strength of the national team, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi said in the wake of the embarrassing 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the first Test.


“It was a very disappointing loss,” Naqvi said on Monday, a day after Bangladesh’s historic maiden Test win against Pakistan in 14 Test matches at Rawalpindi.



“The problem is the selection committee has no pool to turn to for high-quality replacement players,” he said.

“We want to fix our problems, but when we look at how to resolve them, we don’t have any solid data or [elite] players pool which we can draw from,” Naqvi said.

