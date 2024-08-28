India to face Windies, Proteas in warm-ups

All 10 teams that have qualified for the tournamnt will be participating in the practice games, with every side playing two warm-up games each

Indian women's cricket team. Pic/PTI

India will take on West Indies and South Africa in their two Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up fixtures in Dubai, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday.

India will take on West Indies on September 29 while Harmanpreet Kaur & Co will face South Africa on Oct 1. All 10 teams that have qualified for the tournamnt will be participating in the practice games, with every side playing two warm-up games each.

Warm-up fixtures

Sep 28: Pakistan v Scotland

Sep 28: SL v Bangladesh

Sep 29: NZ v SA

Sep 29: India v West Indies

Sep 29: Australia v England

Sep 30: SL v Scotland

Sep 30: Bangladesh v Pakistan

Oct 1: West Indies v Australia

Oct 1: England v New Zealand

Oct 1: South Africa v India

