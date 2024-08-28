India to face Windies, Proteas in warm-ups

All 10 teams that have qualified for the tournamnt will be participating in the practice games, with every side playing two warm-up games each
Indian women's cricket team. Pic/PTI
India will take on West Indies and South Africa in their two Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up fixtures in Dubai, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read: Duleep Trophy: Mohammed Siraj to miss the first round, Ravindra Jajdeja allowed to take more rest
India will take on West Indies on September 29 while Harmanpreet Kaur & Co will face South Africa on Oct 1. All 10 teams that have qualified for the tournamnt will be participating in the practice games, with every side playing two warm-up games each.
Warm-up fixtures
Sep 28: Pakistan v Scotland
Sep 28: SL v Bangladesh
Sep 29: NZ v SA
Sep 29: India v West Indies
Sep 29: Australia v England
Sep 30: SL v Scotland
Sep 30: Bangladesh v Pakistan
Oct 1: West Indies v Australia
Oct 1: England v New Zealand
Oct 1: South Africa v India
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever