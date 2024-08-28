Duleep Trophy: Mohammed Siraj to miss the first round, Ravindra Jajdeja allowed to take more rest

“Both Siraj and Malik are suffering from an illness and are not expected to be fit in time,” the BCCI informed in a release

Mohammed Siraj. Pic/AP, PTI

Seamer Mohammed Siraj will miss the Duleep Trophy’s first round game due to illness while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been allowed an extended period of rest by the BCCI’s national selection committee, which announced a few changes to the participating squads on Tuesday.

The first round of the Duleep Trophy, comprising two matches, will be held from September 5-8 with India A taking on India B at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore and India C facing off against India D at the Rural Development Trust Stadium A in Ananthapur.

Siraj, who was a part of India’s last away assignment in Sri Lanka, along with Umran Malik have both been ruled out of the first round games and have been replaced by Navdeep Saini and Gaurav Yadav respectively.

“Both Siraj and Malik are suffering from an illness and are not expected to be fit in time,” the BCCI informed in a release.

“All-rounder Jadeja has also been released from the Team B squad,” the board added. Jadeja was last seen in action in the T20 World Cup final in June against South Africa and was rested from the ODI series in Sri Lanka.

Yadav, 32, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, took 41 wickets in seven matches for Pondicherry in the last season of Ranji Trophy to finish as the second highest wicket-taker.

