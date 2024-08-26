England pacer Mark Wood ruled out of remaining Tests vs SL

Wood, 34, left the field just two balls into his 11th over.

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against Sri Lanka after scans confirmed a right thigh muscle strain, team management announced on Sunday.

Wood suffered the injury during the third day of England’s win over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Old Trafford. Wood, 34, left the field just two balls into his 11th over.

