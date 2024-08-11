Arshdeep could bring the left-arm option. And Mayank Yadav dark horse provided he's fit and available. #AUSvIND," said Wasim Jaffer. The Second Test, which will take place at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10, will have an exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, the focus will shift to the Gabba test

Wasim Jaffer (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Wasim Jaffer highlights the availability of these three pacers for India's chances in Border-Gavaskar Trophy x 00:00

Former Team India batsman Wasim Jaffer feels that if the pace trio consisting of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami stay fit for the majority of the series, then there are chances of India securing a hat-trick of Test series wins against Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin from November 22 to 26 at the Perth Stadium. Previously, India has won its last two series in Australia which were held in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

While replying to a fan's query on India's chances for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, Wasim Jaffer stated the importance of availability of the pacers Bumrah, Siraj and Shami.

Also Read: "Vinesh Phogat deserves silver medal at least": Ganguly extends support to Indian wrestler

Also, he said that Arshdeep Singh could bring a left-arm pace option and the Indian Premier League (IPL) pace sensation Mayank Yadav, who set the league on fire with some fine bowling performances despite some injuries, could also be a "dark horse" contender to play the series if he is fit enough to play the series.

"If Bumrah, Shami and Siraj stay fit and are able to play most of the series, India have a great opportunity for a hat-trick down under. Arshdeep could bring the left-arm option. And Mayank Yadav dark horse provided he's fit and available. #AUSvIND," said Wasim Jaffer.

The Second Test, which will take place at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10, will have an exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights.

After that, the focus will shift to the Gabba test which will start from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, which is set for December 26-30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, brings the series to a climax.

The Fifth Test, which will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series' climax and promises to be a dramatic conclusion to an exciting match.

(With ANI Inputs)