Tom Moody suggests PBKS to use RTM for capped players, focus on uncapped stars

Tom Moody (Pic: X/@ICC)

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody feels that Punjab Kings should not retain any capped players and instead use the Right to Match (RTM) option for some of their star players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.

All 10 IPL franchises are supposed to submit the list of their retained players by October 31.

Tom Moody feels the Kings should avoid retaining any capped players and instead use the RTM option for a talented trio that includes Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, and Kagiso Rabada.

"For Punjab Kings, I don't think I would retain any players, certainly not capped players. I'd be looking to use the right-to-match option for players like Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, and Rabada. Jitesh Sharma is another one I'd consider using the right-to-match for in the auction," Tom Moody told Star Sports.

In Punjab Kings' disappointing IPL 2024 season, uncapped players proved their worth in the matches. Right from Shashank Singh to Harpreet Brar, players delivered performances in their respective departments.

The accidental buy of Shashank Singh helped the Punjab Kings stabilize their middle-order. He scored 354 runs with an average of 44.25 and a strike rate of 164.65.

Ashutosh, known for his impeccable timing, accumulated 189 runs in 9 innings, striking at a rate of 167.2.

Further Tom Moody feels that Shashank Singh and Harpreet Brar should be the ideal picks for Punjab Kings as retained players ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

"When it comes to uncapped players, there are a couple of good players I'd like to secure before the auction: Shashank Singh, a solid middle-order power hitter who had a great season last year, and Harpreet Brar, the left-arm spinner," he added.

Harpreet made a significant impact in the middle overs, keeping his spells economical and taking 7 wickets in 13 matches.

(With ANI Inputs)