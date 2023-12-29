Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Marshs 96 helps Australia to secure 241 run lead against Pakistan in 2nd Test

Marsh's 96 helps Australia to secure 241-run lead against Pakistan in 2nd Test

Updated on: 29 December,2023 07:10 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AP , PTI |

Marsh was out for 96 and Smith for 50 to leave Australia at 187-6 at stumps on Thursday and with a 241-run lead going into the fourth day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Marsh's 96 helps Australia to secure 241-run lead against Pakistan in 2nd Test

Mitchell Marsh. Pic/AFP

Australia lost their first four wickets for 16 runs in the second innings but a 153-run stand between Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh had the hosts in a good position with two days to play in the second Test against Pakistan.


Marsh was out for 96 and Smith for 50 to leave Australia at 187-6 at stumps on Thursday and with a 241-run lead going into the fourth day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.


Marsh fell just short of his fourth Test century after Salman Ali Agha hung onto a spectacular diving catch in the slips. Smith battled his way to his first Test 50 since the Ashes from 176 balls, the second-slowest half-century of his career.

