Australia had won the first two matches by five runs and eight wickets respectively

Australia’s Tahila McGrath scored an unbeaten 51

Listen to this article Australia ‘A’ whitewash India ‘A’ 3-0 x 00:00

Tahila McGrath was the lead cast with an unbeaten fifty as Australia women ‘A’ team defeated India ‘A’ by seven wickets in the third and final T20 to complete a series sweep here on Sunday. Australia had won the first two matches by five runs and eight wickets respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chasing a modest 121, Aussies were led by McGrath, who hammered 51 not out off 22 balls with eight fours and two sixes. Australia made 121 for three in just 13.5 overs. In fact, McGrath carried her side home with three successive fours off pacer Shabnam Shakil.

Also Read: USA gymnast Chiles loses floor bronze to Romania’s Barbosu after CAS ruling

McGrath received good support from opener Tahila Wilson (39, 26b, 5x4s, 1x6) and Charlie Knott (19), with whom she added 48 runs for the third wicket. Earlier, Kiran Navigre (38, 20b, 6x4s, 1x6) was the only Indian batter to resist the Aussie bowlers as the visitors ended up with 120 for eight.

Skipper Minnu Mani (22, 23b) played a fine support hand to rescue India from 47 for five. Navigre and Minnu made 57 runs for the sixth wicket to help India go past the 100-run mark.

Brief scores

India A 120-8 in 20 overs (K Navigre 38; G Parsons 2-18 M Brown 2-19) lost to Australia A 121-3 in 13.5 overs (T McGrath 51*, T Wilson 39) by seven wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever