Breaking News
Wayanad landslides: Three more body parts recovered, 130 still missing
Mumbai civic body holds 'Tiranga yatra' across city
Bhiwandi SP legislator asks Maharashtra Waqf board to conduct public hearings
Maldives' main oppn welcomes President Muizzu govt's 'recalibration' of its India policy
Thane: Central Railway RPF arrests two youths for breaking into motorman's cabin
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Australia A whitewash India A 3 0

Australia ‘A’ whitewash India ‘A’ 3-0

Updated on: 12 August,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  Brisbane
PTI |

Top

Australia had won the first two matches by five runs and eight wickets respectively

Australia ‘A’ whitewash India ‘A’ 3-0

Australia’s Tahila McGrath scored an unbeaten 51

Listen to this article
Australia ‘A’ whitewash India ‘A’ 3-0
x
00:00

Tahila McGrath was the lead cast with an unbeaten fifty as Australia women ‘A’ team defeated India ‘A’ by seven wickets in the third and final T20 to complete a series sweep here on Sunday. Australia had won the first two matches by five runs and eight wickets respectively.


Chasing a modest 121, Aussies were led by McGrath, who hammered 51 not out off 22 balls with eight fours and two sixes. Australia made 121 for three in just 13.5 overs. In fact, McGrath carried her side home with three successive fours off pacer Shabnam Shakil.



Also Read: USA gymnast Chiles loses floor bronze to Romania’s Barbosu after CAS ruling


McGrath received good support from opener Tahila Wilson (39, 26b, 5x4s, 1x6) and Charlie Knott (19), with whom she added 48 runs for the third wicket. Earlier, Kiran Navigre (38, 20b, 6x4s, 1x6) was the only Indian batter to resist the Aussie bowlers as the visitors ended up with 120 for eight.

Skipper Minnu Mani (22, 23b) played a fine support hand to rescue India from 47 for five. Navigre and Minnu made 57 runs for the sixth wicket to help India go past the 100-run mark.

Brief scores
India A 120-8 in 20 overs (K Navigre 38; G Parsons 2-18 M Brown 2-19) lost to Australia A 121-3 in 13.5 overs  (T McGrath 51*, T Wilson 39) by seven wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australia india t20 sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK