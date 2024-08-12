As a result 18-year-old Romanian Ana Barbosu was awarded the floor medal by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) later on Saturday

Jordan Chiles

Listen to this article USA gymnast Chiles loses floor bronze to Romania’s Barbosu after CAS ruling x 00:00

USA gymnast Jordan Chiles has lost her bronze medal in the Paris Olympics women’s floor exercise after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Saturday that the judging panel improperly granted an inquiry that moved her up from fifth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Family emotional as fans celebrate Nadeem’s return

As a result 18-year-old Romanian Ana Barbosu was awarded the floor medal by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) later on Saturday. A devastated Chiles took to Instagram to post four broken hearts, adding: “I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health thank you.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever