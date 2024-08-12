Breaking News
USA gymnast Chiles loses floor bronze to Romania’s Barbosu after CAS ruling

Updated on: 12 August,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

As a result 18-year-old Romanian Ana Barbosu was awarded the floor medal by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) later on Saturday

USA gymnast Chiles loses floor bronze to Romania’s Barbosu after CAS ruling

Jordan Chiles

USA gymnast Jordan Chiles has lost her bronze medal in the Paris Olympics women’s floor exercise after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Saturday that the judging panel improperly granted an inquiry that moved her up from fifth.


Also Read: Family emotional as fans celebrate Nadeem’s return



As a result 18-year-old Romanian Ana Barbosu was awarded the floor medal by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) later on Saturday. A devastated Chiles took to Instagram to post four broken hearts, adding: “I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health thank you.”


sports news athletics 2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics 2024

