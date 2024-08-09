USA women storm into 4x100m relay final

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 August,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Terry’s handover to Thomas wasn’t as smooth as it could have been, however, handing the advantage to Germany

Gabby Thomas. Pic/AFP

Sha’Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas, the newly crowned Olympic 100 and 200m champions, steered the United States into the final of the women’s 4x100m relay after winning their heat on Thursday.


Also Read: Lyles in pursuit of Oly treble



Melissa Jefferson ran the opening leg, with Twanisha Terry taking the baton down the far straight. Terry’s handover to Thomas wasn’t as smooth as it could have been, however, handing the advantage to Germany.


