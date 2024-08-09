Lyles in pursuit of Oly treble

Tebogo, also a finalist in the 100m, struck a psychological blow against Lyles, crossing the line in 19.96sec, while Lyles timed 20.08sec

Noah Lyles qualified for the 200m final on Wednesday to stay on track for the first Olympic men’s sprint treble since Usain Bolt achieved the feat at the 2016 Rio Games.

The American three-time world champion, who won the 100m by five thousandths of a second from Jamaican Kishane Thompson in 9.79sec, finished second in his semi-final behind Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo. Tebogo, also a finalist in the 100m, struck a psychological blow against Lyles, crossing the line in 19.96sec, while Lyles timed 20.08sec.

America’s Kenny Bednaraek, the second-fastest in the world this year over the distance, clocked 20.00sec to edge out Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic in the first semi-final. Erriyon Knighton of the US qualified first from the third semi-final, clocking 20.09sec, ahead of Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh.

