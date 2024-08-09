Breaking News
Mumbai suburban railway lines to get Kavach
Thane: 48 hours after child’s death, outrage forces police to file an FIR
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Exclusive | Mumbai: Hawkers return outside Borivli station mere hours after crackdown
Mumbai: Two fraudsters held for cheating woman out of Rs 15 lakh
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 Swapnil Kusales back

Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale’s back

Updated on: 09 August,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Pune
A Correspondent |

Top

Paris Olympics bronze medallist shooter Swapnil Kusale is welcomed on his arrival in Pune on Thursday

Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale’s back

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale’s back
x
00:00

Paris Olympics bronze medallist shooter Swapnil Kusale is welcomed on his arrival in Pune on Thursday.


Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat routed in semis; will fight for bronze today




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK