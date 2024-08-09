Breaking News
Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat routed in semis; will fight for bronze today

Updated on: 09 August,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI

Abakarov contested the last two points awarded to Sehrawat, but the referee ruled in favour of the Indian and awarded him a point

Aman Sehrawat. Pic/AFP

Young Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat was no match for Japan’s Rei Higuchi in the 57kg freestyle semi-final at the Paris Olympics here on Thursday. The Indian lost by technical superiority (0-10) as his opponent gripped and twisted him around. 


Also Read: Sable finishes 11th in 3000m steeplechase



Sehrawat will play for the bronze medal against Puerto  Rican Darian Cruz on Friday. Earlier, Sehrawat demolished former world champion Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania by technical superiority to seal a place in the semis. Sehrawat, 21, was in imperious form as he toyed with Abakarov in the second round to secure a 12-0 victory. Sehrawat effected a ‘fitley’ (leg lace), turning the Albanian around several times to end the contest with more than two minutes to go. 


Abakarov contested the last two points awarded to Sehrawat, but the referee ruled in favour of the Indian and awarded him a point. Earlier, Sehrawat eased into the quarter-final with a dominating performance against North Macedonian rival Vladimir Egorov. Sehrawat, an Asian Championship gold medallist and the only Indian male wrestler to qualify for the Olympics, was brilliant, winning 10-0 by technical superiority.

