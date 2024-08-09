Sable finishes 11th in 3000m steeplechase

Sable had recently broken his own national record with a time of 8: 09.91 seconds at the Paris Diamond League

Avinash Sable. Pic/AFP

India’s Avinash Sable failed to keep pace with the best in the business as he finished 11th in the Paris Olympics men’s 3000m steeplechase final on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Sable clocked 8 minutes 14.18 seconds while crossing the finish line after running in the lead briefly in the dramatic race. Sable had recently broken his own national record with a time of 8: 09.91 seconds at the Paris Diamond League.

