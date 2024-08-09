Breaking News
Sable finishes 11th in 3000m steeplechase

Updated on: 09 August,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Sable had recently broken his own national record with a time of 8: 09.91 seconds at the Paris Diamond League



Avinash Sable. Pic/AFP


India’s Avinash Sable failed to keep pace with the best in the business as he finished 11th in the Paris Olympics men’s 3000m steeplechase final on Wednesday.


Also Read: Indian hockey fraternity hails team’s mental strength



The 29-year-old Sable clocked 8 minutes 14.18 seconds while crossing the finish line after running in the lead briefly in the dramatic race. Sable had recently broken his own national record with a time of 8: 09.91 seconds at the Paris Diamond League.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

