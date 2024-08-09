Breaking News
Indian hockey fraternity hails team’s mental strength

Updated on: 09 August,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

“The mental toughness of this team is at a different level. This performance will only popularise hockey in the country,” said former India captain Zafar Iqbal

Indian players celebrate after winning the men's hockey bronze medal match against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Colombes, France. Pic/PTI

In Tokyo, they celebrated the resurgence of a dormant emotion and after a second successive Olympic medal in Paris, India’s hockey fraternity marvelled at the mental fortitude of Harmanpreet Singh & Co as India beat Spain 2-1 for a second successive Olympic bronze medal on Thursday.


“The team fought as a unit in adverse situations and climbed up match by match. This is truly remarkable,” said captain of the 1975 World Cup-winning side Ajit Pal Singh. 



Also Read: "Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024": Vinesh Phogat after disqualification at Paris Olympics 2024


“The mental toughness of this team is at a different level. This performance will only popularise hockey in the country,” said former India captain Zafar Iqbal.

Ashok Kumar, son of legendary striker Major Dhyan Chand, added: “Their positive mindset and the spirit and unity among this team has been great.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Paris Olympics 2024 Tokyo Olympics hockey sports news Sports Update

