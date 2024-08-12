Breaking News
"It can only be a positive thing": Ricky Ponting on cricket's return to Olympics

Updated on: 12 August,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

And finally, it’s there,” Ponting was quoted as saying during The ICC Review

Ricky Ponting

World Cup winning former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels cricket’s return in the Los Angeles edition of the Olympics in four years’ time will be a big positive for the game. It will be a part of the 2028 Games, the sport’s return to the stage after 128 years. The only time cricket featured in the Olympics was in 1900.


Also Read: After 11 misses, NZ’s Kerr wins jump-off for high jump gold



“It can only be a positive thing for our game. I’ve sat on various committees over the last 15 or 20 years, and it’s always been on the top of almost every agenda—how do we get the game back into the Olympics? And finally, it’s there,” Ponting was quoted as saying during The ICC Review.


sports news australia ricky ponting cricket news

