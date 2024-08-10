Breaking News
Ponting keen to coach in IPL again, reveals Delhi want Indian at helm

Ponting keen to coach in IPL again, reveals Delhi want Indian at helm

Updated on: 10 August,2024 06:52 AM IST  |  Dubai
IANS |

“What you’ll find is that they’ll probably end up with an Indian-based head coach. Certainly that’s some of the dialogue that I’ve had with them anyway,” he said

Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting remains keen on taking up coaching opportunities in the Indian Premier League following his exit from Delhi Capitals, revealing that the franchise is likely to replace him with an Indian coach.


Ponting, who left his role as Delhi Capitals’s head coach last month after a seven-year stint, acknowledged that the lack of silverware led to his exit from the IPL side. “I’d love to coach again in the IPL. I’ve had a great time every year that I’ve been involved, whether that was in the early days as a player or the couple of years I had at Mumbai as head coach there,” he said on The ICC Review podcast. 



Also Read: IPL teams divided over mega auction, impact player rule


“I’ve had seven seasons at Delhi, which unfortunately didn’t really work out the way that I would have wanted and certainly the way that the franchise would have wanted. Me going there was all about trying to bring some silverware to the team and that didn’t happen,” he conceded.

“What you’ll find is that they’ll probably end up with an Indian-based head coach. Certainly that’s some of the dialogue that I’ve had with them anyway,” he said.

