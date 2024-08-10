“What you’ll find is that they’ll probably end up with an Indian-based head coach. Certainly that’s some of the dialogue that I’ve had with them anyway,” he said

Ricky Ponting

Listen to this article Ponting keen to coach in IPL again, reveals Delhi want Indian at helm x 00:00

Ricky Ponting remains keen on taking up coaching opportunities in the Indian Premier League following his exit from Delhi Capitals, revealing that the franchise is likely to replace him with an Indian coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ponting, who left his role as Delhi Capitals’s head coach last month after a seven-year stint, acknowledged that the lack of silverware led to his exit from the IPL side. “I’d love to coach again in the IPL. I’ve had a great time every year that I’ve been involved, whether that was in the early days as a player or the couple of years I had at Mumbai as head coach there,” he said on The ICC Review podcast.

Also Read: IPL teams divided over mega auction, impact player rule

“I’ve had seven seasons at Delhi, which unfortunately didn’t really work out the way that I would have wanted and certainly the way that the franchise would have wanted. Me going there was all about trying to bring some silverware to the team and that didn’t happen,” he conceded.

“What you’ll find is that they’ll probably end up with an Indian-based head coach. Certainly that’s some of the dialogue that I’ve had with them anyway,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever