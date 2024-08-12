It was Kerr who finally broke the streak of failures when he got over 2.34 metres to take the gold after 11 straight misses in regulation and the jump-off between the two of them

NZ’s Hamish Kerr with his gold medal in Paris. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article After 11 misses, NZ’s Kerr wins jump-off for high jump gold x 00:00

First they put the bar up higher. Then they lowered it. Wherever they put the bar, American Shelby McEwen and world indoor champion Hamish Kerr of New Zealand couldn’t clear it in an interminable jump-off for the high jump title on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Wasim Jaffer highlights the availability of these three pacers for India's chances in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

It was Kerr who finally broke the streak of failures when he got over 2.34 metres to take the gold after 11 straight misses in regulation and the jump-off between the two of them. There were so many misses that there wasn’t enough room on the scoreboard for all the Xs. McEwen was left with the silver, with both he and Kerr having cleared 2.36m in regulation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever