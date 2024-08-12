After 11 misses, NZ’s Kerr wins jump-off for high jump gold

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 August,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  France
AP , PTI

It was Kerr who finally broke the streak of failures when he got over 2.34 metres to take the gold after 11 straight misses in regulation and the jump-off between the two of them

NZ’s Hamish Kerr with his gold medal in Paris. Pic/Getty Images

First they put the bar up higher. Then they lowered it. Wherever they put the bar, American Shelby McEwen and world indoor champion Hamish Kerr of New Zealand couldn’t clear it in an interminable jump-off for the high jump title on Saturday.


It was Kerr who finally broke the streak of failures when he got over 2.34 metres to take the gold after 11 straight misses in regulation and the jump-off between the two of them. There were so many misses that there wasn’t enough room on the scoreboard for all the Xs. McEwen was left with the silver, with both he and Kerr having cleared 2.36m in regulation.


