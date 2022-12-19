Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry: India is the spiritual home of cricket

The Women’s IPL (WIPL) is tentatively scheduled for March 2023 and the BCCI had recently floated the tender to award the tournament’s media rights for the 2023-2027 period

Ellyse Perry

Describing India as the “spiritual home of world cricket”, star Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry felt the WIPL, which is scheduled for March next year, will be the next frontier for the women’s game. The Women’s IPL (WIPL) is tentatively scheduled for March 2023 and the BCCI had recently floated the tender to award the tournament’s media rights for the 2023-2027 period.

“The [women’s] IPL is going to be amazing. Tremendously [excited about it]. Next frontier for the women’s game,” Perry said after starring for Australia in their seven-run win over India in the fourth women’s T20I at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. “We’ve seen what the WBBL has done for women’s cricket in Australia, the Hundred in England and the next step is the women’s IPL in what is the spiritual home of cricket,” said Perry, who has played in 10 Tests, 128 ODIs and 130 T20Is.

