Breaking News
Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first casualties: langur and blackbuck
Mumbai: Biomedical waste treatment plant to stay in Govandi for now
Mumbai: Woman, kin booked for extorting man for backing out of marriage
Mumbai: Bar, eateries thriving on illegal structures in Nahur along GMLR?
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Govandi flaunts a proud zero

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > In form Richa Ghosh could light up Brabourne today

In-form Richa Ghosh could light up Brabourne today

Updated on: 14 December,2022 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Ghosh’s 13-ball 26 not out against Australia at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday helped India tie the second T20I and later win it in the Super Over by five runs to level the five-match series. In the first match, she smashed 36 off just 20 balls

In-form Richa Ghosh could light up Brabourne today

Richa Ghosh addresses the media at Brabourne. Pic/Atul Kamble


Indian women’s team wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, 19, has just 27 T20Is and 17 ODIs under her belt. In the limited opportunities, she has already made her mark as a finisher.


Ghosh’s 13-ball 26 not out against Australia at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday helped India tie the second T20I and later win it in the Super Over by five runs to level the five-match series. In the first match, she smashed 36 off just 20 balls. 



Ghosh will be playing in the first Women’s U-19 World Cup in South Africa next month. Even Australia captain Alyssa Healy praised the Indian batter. “The confidence that she is batting with is probably a little terrifying for a lot of U-19 World Cup sides out there. She is an incredibly talented cricketer and hopefully she’ll get going. [Laughs] I hope she stops doing that against us, but keeps improving her game,” Healy said. Meanwhile, the Siliguri girl is awaiting her first meeting with India’s best-ever finisher and former captain MS Dhoni.  “I want to meet him [Dhoni], but haven’t had the opportunity. There have been times when he would leave early or we would have a camp or something the next day. But I do wish to meet him someday,” Ghosh said during a pre-match press conference on the eve of the third T20I at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday.  


Also Read: 2nd T20I: Smriti, Richa power India Women to victory against Australia Women, level series 1-1

The hard-hitting batter gave credit to her dad Manabendra, a club level cricketer, for motivating her throughout her journey. She remarked: “I have learnt a lot from my dad. He would always accompany me for my matches. He could not play for long, so he backed me to chase my dreams.”

Ghosh also revealed how she overcame difficulties to get to this stage. “I had to work a lot on my fitness as I had gained weight during Covid times. I also worked on power hitting, and my focus is to bat till the last over,” Ghosh said. 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
indian womens cricket team t20 cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK