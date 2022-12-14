In-form Richa Ghosh could light up Brabourne today

Ghosh’s 13-ball 26 not out against Australia at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday helped India tie the second T20I and later win it in the Super Over by five runs to level the five-match series. In the first match, she smashed 36 off just 20 balls

Richa Ghosh addresses the media at Brabourne. Pic/Atul Kamble

Indian women’s team wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, 19, has just 27 T20Is and 17 ODIs under her belt. In the limited opportunities, she has already made her mark as a finisher.

Ghosh’s 13-ball 26 not out against Australia at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday helped India tie the second T20I and later win it in the Super Over by five runs to level the five-match series. In the first match, she smashed 36 off just 20 balls.

Ghosh will be playing in the first Women’s U-19 World Cup in South Africa next month. Even Australia captain Alyssa Healy praised the Indian batter. “The confidence that she is batting with is probably a little terrifying for a lot of U-19 World Cup sides out there. She is an incredibly talented cricketer and hopefully she’ll get going. [Laughs] I hope she stops doing that against us, but keeps improving her game,” Healy said. Meanwhile, the Siliguri girl is awaiting her first meeting with India’s best-ever finisher and former captain MS Dhoni. “I want to meet him [Dhoni], but haven’t had the opportunity. There have been times when he would leave early or we would have a camp or something the next day. But I do wish to meet him someday,” Ghosh said during a pre-match press conference on the eve of the third T20I at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday.

The hard-hitting batter gave credit to her dad Manabendra, a club level cricketer, for motivating her throughout her journey. She remarked: “I have learnt a lot from my dad. He would always accompany me for my matches. He could not play for long, so he backed me to chase my dreams.”

Ghosh also revealed how she overcame difficulties to get to this stage. “I had to work a lot on my fitness as I had gained weight during Covid times. I also worked on power hitting, and my focus is to bat till the last over,” Ghosh said.

