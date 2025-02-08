Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Australia on brink of Lanka series sweep

Australia on brink of Lanka series sweep

Updated on: 09 February,2025 07:36 AM IST  |  Galle
AFP |

The 37-year-old warhorse had dug deep for a fighting half-century, but Sri Lanka needed a marathon knock, not his well-compiled 76

Australia on brink of Lanka series sweep

Matthew Kuhnemann (right) and Steve Smith celebrate Dimuth Karunaratne’s wicket. Pic/AFP

Australia on brink of Lanka series sweep
Australia are two wickets away from ending Sri Lanka’s second innings in the second Test Saturday, with the hosts reeling at 211-8 at stumps on Day Three in Galle. 
With Sri Lanka leading by only 54 runs, Steve Smith’s side will be eager to mop up the tail early on Sunday and seal a 2-0 sweep. 


Also Read: Take off after crash


Angelo Mathews was the linchpin of Sri Lanka’s innings, holding things together as wickets tumbled at the other end. But just 15 minutes before the close of play, he swept Nathan Lyon straight to square leg, where Beau Webster pocketed a sharp chance. The 37-year-old warhorse had dug deep for a fighting half-century, but Sri Lanka needed a marathon knock, not his well-compiled 76. 


The Aussie fans celebrated as off-spinner Lyon became only the third Australian to claim 550 Test wickets, joining the exalted company of Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563). Lyon was well-supported by Matthew Kuhnemann, sharing seven wickets between them.

australia sri lanka test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

