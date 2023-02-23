Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST’s CNG bus bursts into flames in Andheri; undertaking withdraws 400 buses
Coming soon: One card for BEST buses, Metro lines in Mumbai
Mumbai: New housing society rules to come into effect soon
Mumbai: Financial firm staffer saves leading enterprise from cyber fraud
35 per cent of Dharavi locals were reluctant to get Covid jab: Study

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND W vs AUS W semi final Australia opts to bat first Harmanpreet fit to play

IND-W vs AUS-W semi-final: Australia opts to bat first, Harmanpreet fit to play

Updated on: 23 February,2023 06:33 PM IST  |  Cape Town
PTI |

Top

India heaved a sigh of relief as Harmanpreet came out for the toss, a day after making a visit to the hospital due to high fever

IND-W vs AUS-W semi-final: Australia opts to bat first, Harmanpreet fit to play

Harmanpreet Kaur (Pic Courtesy: AFP)


Australia won the toss and elected to bat against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final here on Thursday.


India heaved a sigh of relief as Harmanpreet came out for the toss, a day after making a visit to the hospital due to high fever.



India made three changes to the side with Sneh Rana coming in place of an unwell Pooja Vastrakar, while Radha Yadav has been included in place of Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Yastika Bhatia comes in place of Devika Vaidya.


Also Read: IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-final: Check top run-scorers, wicket-takers & more

Australia made two changes in the side with Jess Jonassen coming in place for of Alana King and a fully-fit charismatic batter Alyssa Healy back for Annabel Sutherland.

"I had a fever, but now I'm fine," said Harmanpreet at the toss.

Teams:

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Renuka Thakur Singh. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

cricket news indian womens cricket team sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK