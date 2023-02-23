IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-final: Check top run-scorers, wicket-takers & more

A semi-final of a World Cup is not played on paper and therefore there would be very little to separate the two teams when they square off on a bright Thursday afternoon at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town

Team India (Pic Courtesy: @BCCI)

In top form after blowing away rival teams one after another except England, a formidable India will be facing an upbeat Australia in what promises to be an explosive semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday. A semi-final of a World Cup is not played on paper and therefore there would be very little to separate the two teams when they square off on a bright Thursday afternoon at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town.

On the basis of current form, India finished in the second spot in Group 2 with three wins and a loss from four games, walking away with six points in the table. Australia, on the other hand, finished at the top of Group 1 with eight points after winning all four games they played in the tournament so far.

As the tournament reaches the climax with only two matches left, several questions will find answers on Thursday. Whether Smriti Mandhana will let her bat do the talking once again or if Alyssa Healy will be at her absolute best on her return from injury. A nice script is in place, the star cast is of brilliant quality and now it all boils down to the performance delivered on the grand stage.

The list of highest run-scorers in the ongoing T20 World Cup features two of India’s elite batswomen inside the top-10 yards. Mandhana is seated second on the table, having amassed 149 runs in three innings with an average of 49.66, after being ruled out of the Pakistan clash due to finger injury. Complementing the lanky opener is none other than youngster Richa Ghosh who has impressed one and all with her consistent showings in the tournament. She has amassed an overall 122 runs from four matches. Alyssa Healy tops the charts among highest run-scorers for Australia, totalling 146 runs in three innings.

Undoubtedly, Renuka Thakur leads the charts for India in the list of highest wicket-takers. Megan Schutt, who is the leading wicket-taker from Australia, could trigger a fierce war with Thakur in the bowling department tonight.

Probable Squads:

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav.

Australia: Beth Mooney(wk), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown