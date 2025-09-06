If Starc plays for Australia until the 2027 ODI World Cup, he will retire as one of the greatest bowlers in 50-over World Cup history. So far, across three tournaments (2015, 2019 and 2023), Starc has claimed 65 wickets

Expressing his love for the traditional format of the game, Starc said that he wants to "milk his body" and stated that he will never prioritise any format over Test cricket.

Australia’s lead pacer, Mitchell Starc, feels he still has a lot left to give in Test and ODI cricket. He recently announced his retirement from T20I cricket.

"For lack of a better term, I want to milk my body as much as I can for as much Test cricket as possible. That was never going to be off the table," he said.

With Test cricket, he has also set his sights on ODI World Cup 2027.

"I just felt like one of the other (formats) had to give. I feel like I've got plenty to offer the ODI team and with that goal of getting my body to 2027 - but also being good enough to be in that team for the World Cup in 2027. I felt like this was my best opportunity to prolong my Test career and get to that World Cup (in 2027)," said the 35-year-old pacer.

If Starc manages to play for Australia till the ODI World Cup 2027, he will conclude his career as one of the greatest bowlers in the 50-over World Cup of all time.

So far, in three World Cups (2015, 2019 and 2023), Starc has managed to claim 65 wickets. The two bowlers ahead of him are Glenn McGrath, who has 71 wickets in four World Cups (1996, 1999, 20003, 2007), and Muttiah Muralitharan, who has a tally of 68 scalps in five mega events (from 1996 to 2011).

One of Australia's most celebrated pacers, Starc is now looking forward to the three-match home ODI series against India and a potential Sheffield Shield appearance before the Ashes.

The three-match ODI series between Team India and Australia is scheduled to kick off on October 19. The first match of the series will be played at the Optus Stadium.

Meanwhile, the "Men in Blue" will engage themselves in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 tournament before locking horns against the Aussies for the white-ball series.

