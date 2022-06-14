Australia’s Kane Richardson out of Sri Lanka series with injury

Richardson returned home with a hamstring problem ahead of the first one-day international

Kane Richardson. Pic/AFP

Australia suffered another injury setback on Monday as fast bowler Kane Richardson returned home with a hamstring problem ahead of the first one-day international against hosts Sri Lanka.

Also Read: IND vs SA: Pressure on skipper Rishabh Pant, spinners and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Test skipper Pat Cummins will however return to the side for the five-match ODI series beginning on Tuesday after recovering from a long-running injury.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever