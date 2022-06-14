Breaking News
Three BA.4, one BA.5 cases confirmed in Mumbai
Only 24 per cent of 12-15 age group vaccinated in Thane: Civic data
Prophet remark row: Muslim body condemns threats to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma
Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest by Bengaluru cops over alleged consumption of drugs
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Australias Kane Richardson out of Sri Lanka series with injury

Australia’s Kane Richardson out of Sri Lanka series with injury

Updated on: 14 June,2022 08:28 AM IST  |  Colombo
AFP |

Top

Richardson returned home with a hamstring problem ahead of the first one-day international

Australia’s Kane Richardson out of Sri Lanka series with injury

Kane Richardson. Pic/AFP


Australia suffered another injury setback on Monday as fast bowler Kane Richardson returned home with a hamstring problem ahead of the first one-day international against hosts Sri Lanka.

Also Read:  IND vs SA: Pressure on skipper Rishabh Pant, spinners and Ruturaj Gaikwad




Test skipper Pat Cummins will however return to the side for the five-match ODI series beginning on Tuesday after recovering from a long-running injury. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Pat Cummins cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK