Axar Patel’s baby boy Haksh makes his debut in adorable India national jersey

Axar Patel, baby boy Haksh in national jersey (Pic: AFP/X/@akshar2026)

India’s talented spin all-rounder, Axar Patel, recently took to social media to share the joyful news of the arrival of his baby boy, Haksh Patel.

The cricketer posted an endearing photo of his newborn, dressed in a tiny India jersey, proudly holding onto his parents' hands.

He's still figuring out the off side from the leg, but we couldnt wait to introduce him to all of you in blue. World, welcome Haksh Patel, India's smallest, yet biggest fan, and the most special piece of our hearts.

19-12-2024 🩵🧿 pic.twitter.com/LZFGnyIWqM — Axar Patel (@akshar2026) December 24, 2024

Haksh was born on December 19, and Axar shared his excitement with heartfelt words in the post. "He's still figuring out the off-side from the leg, but we couldn’t wait to introduce him to all of you in blue. World, welcome Haksh Patel, India's smallest, yet biggest fan, and the most special piece of our hearts," Axar wrote.

Haksh is the first child of Axar and his wife, Meha, who tied the knot in January 2023.

In a related development, India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, addressed Axar’s absence from the playing XI during a press conference ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia. Sharma explained that Axar was not considered for the final two Test matches of the series, partly due to the arrival of his baby.

In Axar’s absence, Mumbai off-spinner Tanush Kotian has been included in the squad for the remaining two Tests. Kotian’s inclusion comes after the unexpected retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin, leaving a spot open for the young off-spinner.

The selection of Kotian highlights the depth and flexibility of India's spin bowling options as they continue their series against Australia.