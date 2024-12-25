Breaking News
Mumbai: Cuffe Parade reels from ‘unsavoury activities’
Punjab terror conspiracy case: Arrested Babbar Khalsa man worked as a crane operator at Mumbai Metro site
Borivli hawker menace: Will resume services soon on Borivli road cleared of hawkers, says BEST undertaking
Mumbai: Drunk airport staffer misbehaves with woman at the parking lot
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver seeks bail, claims mechanical fault in bus
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Axar Patels baby boy Haksh makes his debut in adorable India national jersey

Axar Patel’s baby boy Haksh makes his debut in adorable India national jersey

Updated on: 25 December,2024 12:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The cricketer posted an endearing photo of his newborn, dressed in a tiny India jersey, proudly holding onto his parents' hands

Axar Patel’s baby boy Haksh makes his debut in adorable India national jersey

Axar Patel, baby boy Haksh in national jersey (Pic: AFP/X/@akshar2026)

Listen to this article
Axar Patel’s baby boy Haksh makes his debut in adorable India national jersey
x
00:00

India’s talented spin all-rounder, Axar Patel, recently took to social media to share the joyful news of the arrival of his baby boy, Haksh Patel.


The cricketer posted an endearing photo of his newborn, dressed in a tiny India jersey, proudly holding onto his parents' hands.



Haksh was born on December 19, and Axar shared his excitement with heartfelt words in the post. "He's still figuring out the off-side from the leg, but we couldn’t wait to introduce him to all of you in blue. World, welcome Haksh Patel, India's smallest, yet biggest fan, and the most special piece of our hearts," Axar wrote.

Haksh is the first child of Axar and his wife, Meha, who tied the knot in January 2023.

Also Read: Skipper Rohit on a good deck

In a related development, India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, addressed Axar’s absence from the playing XI during a press conference ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia. Sharma explained that Axar was not considered for the final two Test matches of the series, partly due to the arrival of his baby.

In Axar’s absence, Mumbai off-spinner Tanush Kotian has been included in the squad for the remaining two Tests. Kotian’s inclusion comes after the unexpected retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin, leaving a spot open for the young off-spinner.

The selection of Kotian highlights the depth and flexibility of India's spin bowling options as they continue their series against Australia.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

axar patel rohit sharma border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 India vs Australia

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK