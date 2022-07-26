Axar Patel's ODI best helps India wrap up series against WI

Axar’s 64 not out helps India beat West Indies by two wickets in 2nd ODI to clinch series; skipper Dhawan credits country’s tough domestic structure and IPL for success

India’s Axar Patel slams one during his 35-ball 64 not out in the second ODI against West Indies at Port of Spain on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Axar Patel smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 35-ball 64, his maiden ODI fifty, to steer India to a series-clinching two-wicket win over the West Indies in a tense second match here on Sunday. Set a stiff target of 312, the visitors were tottering at 205 for five in 38.4 overs, but Patel rescued India with his six-hitting prowess, taking the visitors home with two balls to spare. Needing six runs off last three balls, Patel clobbered Kyle Mayers straight over his head for a six as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.



Mohammed Siraj (left) and Axar Patel celebrate India’s win

Patel smashed five sixes and three fours in his unconquered innings and added 51 off 33 balls with Deepak Hooda (33). This was after Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) took the chase deep with well-paced fifties. “It’s very special, to get it in a crucial, series-winning cause is amazing. When I went out, I aimed for 10-11 an over. We thought it could be done as we have IPL experience,” Patel, who was adjudged man of the match, said. “We wanted to be calm and keep cover of the rate. This was special as this is my first ODI since 2017, even my first 50 came here,” he added.

India skipper Shikhar Dhawan was lavish in his praise for the all-rounder. “The way Axar played was amazing. Our domestic and IPL cricket keeps us ready as we play in front of big crowds. As Axar said, he’s done it multiple times in IPL. That brings a big stage,” said Dhawan. Opting to bat, Shai Hope produced a masterclass 135-ball 117, while skipper Nicholas Pooran showed his big-hitting prowess with six maximums and one four during his 74 off 77 balls as West Indies posted an impressive 311 for six.

In reply, Shubman Gill (43) began well, but captain Dhawan (13) found the going tough. Iyer and Samson got a 99-run partnership off 94 balls, but after both departed, India still needed 105 runs from 11 overs. It was the Patel show thereafter.

Brief scores

West Indies 311-6 in 50 overs (S Hope 114, N Pooran 74; S Thakur 3-54) lost to India 312-8 in 49.4 overs (A Patel 64 not out, S Iyer 63, S Samson 54; A Joseph 2046, K Mayers 2-48) by two wickets