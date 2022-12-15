Ayush Shetye, Arjun Lotlikar and Shreyash K hit tons

According to a press release from the organisers, Mumbai Schools Sports Association, eight teams qualified for the Super League which starts on December 20.

Representation pic

Ayush Shetye (106) of RR Education Mulund, Swami Vivekananda Gorai’s Arjun Lotlikar (106) and Shreyash K (111) of IES New English Bandra were the three centurions in the fourth round games of the Under-14 Giles Shield tournament on Wednesday.

Among the top bowling performances were Shawn Korgoankar’s 5-17 for IES VN Sule Guruji Dadar and Rajveer Nimbalkar 5-17 for Modern English School Chembur. Meanwhile, Gundecha Academy, who were bundled out for 69 in 26 overs, lost to Al Barkaat MMI (Kurla) by 10 wickets. According to a press release from the organisers, Mumbai Schools Sports Association, eight teams qualified for the Super League which starts on December 20.

Group A consists of Swami Vivekanand International (Gorai), RR Education Trust (Mulund), Smt Sulochana Devi (Thane) and Anjuman Islam Alana (Fort) while Group B has Al Barkaat MMI (Kurla), IES New English (Bandra), Modern English School (Chembur) and IES VN Sule Guruji (Dadar).

Also Read: Yet another run-filled day at Harris Shield!

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever