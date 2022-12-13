Breaking News
Giles Shield: Akash Mangde, Kartik Kumar shine with centuries

Updated on: 13 December,2022 09:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
In reply to the Kurla school’s 313-5, Oxford were bundled for a mere 86 in 35.5 overs with Amaan Ali claiming 3-29

Representation pic


Riding on century knocks from Akash Mangde (114) and Kartik Kumar (100 not out), Al Barkaat English School (Kurla) convincingly beat Oxford Public School by 228 runs in their inter-school U-14 Giles Shield match at Cross Maidan on Monday.


In reply to the Kurla school’s 313-5, Oxford were bundled for a mere 86 in 35.5 overs with Amaan Ali claiming 3-29.  



In another one-sided game at Dadkar Maidan, Matunga, Balmohan Vidyamandir (Marathi) beat Hill 

Spring International by 201 runs. Aryan Shalar (46) and Aryan Deodhar (37) helped Balmohan post 258 in 45 overs. 

Disciplined bowling efforts from Atharva Kini (5-22) and Daksha Jadhav (3-14) caused Hill Spring to collapse for just 57 in 19.4 overs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

