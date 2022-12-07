Harris Shield semis kick off at Bombay Gym, Parsee Gym

In the other semi-final at Parsee Gymkhana, opting to bat first, Swami Vivekanand International School (Kandivli) managed to get 192-8 on the board at stumps. Shaurya Sharan and Aarya Dhiora scored 49 and 33 respectively

Riding on Agasthya Bangera and Harshwardhan Barmukh’s 65 and 59 respectively, IES New English School (Bandra) scored 241-7 against Al Barkaat English School (Kurla) at stumps on Day One of their U-16 Harris Shield semi-final at Bombay Gymkhana on Tuesday.

Shimmer Sapra, Saad Khan and Vedant claimed two wickets apiece for the Kurla outfit.

In the other semi-final at Parsee Gymkhana, opting to bat first, Swami Vivekanand International School (Kandivli) managed to get 192-8 on the board at stumps. Shaurya Sharan and Aarya Dhiora scored 49 and 33 respectively.

Meanwhile, in a U-14 Giles Shield game, Balpreet Singh’s 112 helped Vasant Vihar High School (Thane) beat Our Lady of Salvation High School by 270 runs.

