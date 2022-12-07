×
Harris Shield semis kick off at Bombay Gym, Parsee Gym

Updated on: 07 December,2022 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Riding on Agasthya Bangera and Harshwardhan Barmukh’s 65 and 59 respectively, IES New English School (Bandra) scored 241-7 against Al Barkaat English School (Kurla) at stumps on Day One of their U-16 Harris Shield semi-final at Bombay Gymkhana on Tuesday. 


Shimmer Sapra, Saad Khan and Vedant claimed two wickets apiece for the Kurla outfit.



In the other semi-final at Parsee Gymkhana, opting to bat first, Swami Vivekanand International School (Kandivli) managed to get 192-8 on the board at stumps. Shaurya Sharan and Aarya Dhiora scored 49 and 33 respectively.


Meanwhile, in a U-14 Giles Shield game, Balpreet Singh’s 112 helped Vasant Vihar High School (Thane) beat Our Lady of Salvation High School by 270 runs.

