Omkar Bhaide, Haridas Shrihan smash double tons

Updated on: 06 December,2022 09:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Bhaide’s unbeaten 212 and 146 not out from Samarth Kadam helped Shardashram  post a mammoth 468-1 in 43 overs against Parle Tilak Vidyalaya (Marathi)

Shardashram Vidyamandir’s (English) Omkar Bhaide and Parag English School’s Haridas Shrihan scored double tons on the opening day of the U-14 Giles Shield on Monday.


Bhaide’s unbeaten 212 and 146 not out from Samarth Kadam helped Shardashram  post a mammoth 468-1 in 43 overs against Parle Tilak Vidyalaya (Marathi).



Also Read: MSSA still hopeful of conducting Harris, Giles Shield cricket tourneys


In reply, the Parle school were bundled out for a mere 89 and lost the game by 379 runs. Arjun Mungekar claimed 3-12 for the Dadar team.

In other big-scoring game, Bhandup’s Parag English School outclassed St Xavier’s High School (Borivli) by 631 runs. Shrihan’s unbeaten 204 and 205 penalty runs (as St Xavier’s didn’t maintain the desires over-rate) helped the Bhandup team amass 675-4. In reply, the Borivli side were bundled out for just 44 in 11.5 overs with Om Davat claiming 5-10.

