Yet another run-filled day at Harris Shield!

Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania school’s Ishan Khandekar (202) and Raj Jain (110) helped their school beat JCBN Borivili by a massive 383 runs in the 45 overs Harris Shield inter-school tournament at Oval Maidan on Tuesday.

Jaineel Nanda of Rizvi Springfield (CBSE) was another century-maker (159), his effort coming against St Joseph School, who lost by 100 runs.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalay amassed 532-4 in 39 overs with Atharva Joshi (185*) and Parin Mehta (103*) feasting on the Hiranandani Foundation School bowling. Hiranandani were bowled out for 119 (19 overs) to give their opponents a 412-run triumph.

Oxford Public School, Kandivili too sent their opponents (Jankidevi, Andheri) on a leather hunt. Kesar Upadhyay’s 151 and 95 by Bhavishya Gaikwad helped Oxford amass 518-2 (37 overs) before Jankidevi were bowled out for 35.

IES VN Sule Guruji Dadar gained 80 penalty runs as Lilavati Podar bowled three overs short. IES ended up with 351-6 in 42 overs and Eklavya Khade was left stranded on 99 not out. Lilavati Podar were later bowled out for 82.

