×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: 20,000 children aged 0-2 yet to be vaccinated in Mumbai
Former US President Donald Trump files papers for 2024 presidential run
Mehrauli murder case: ‘Poonawala always kept to himself, never mingled’
Two missiles fall on territory of NATO member Poland, killing two: Reports
Submit documents on dispute by November 23: EC to Sena factions
Delhi HC reserves order on bail plea by Chitra Ramkrishna in ED case
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Yet another run filled day at Harris Shield

Yet another run-filled day at Harris Shield!

Updated on: 16 November,2022 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Oxford Public School, Kandivili  too sent their opponents (Jankidevi, Andheri) on a leather hunt. Kesar Upadhyay’s 151 and 95 by Bhavishya Gaikwad helped Oxford amass 518-2 (37 overs) before Jankidevi were bowled out for 35

Yet another run-filled day at Harris Shield!

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania school’s Ishan Khandekar (202) and Raj Jain (110) helped their school beat JCBN Borivili by a massive 383 runs in the 45 overs Harris Shield inter-school tournament at Oval Maidan on Tuesday.


Jaineel Nanda of Rizvi Springfield (CBSE) was another century-maker (159), his effort coming against St Joseph School, who lost by 100 runs.



Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalay amassed 532-4 in 39 overs with Atharva Joshi (185*) and Parin Mehta (103*) feasting on the Hiranandani Foundation School bowling. Hiranandani were bowled out for 119 (19 overs) to give their opponents a 412-run triumph.


Also Read: St Joseph’s emerge U-12 Div-II champs via shootout

Oxford Public School, Kandivili  too sent their opponents (Jankidevi, Andheri) on a leather hunt. Kesar Upadhyay’s 151 and 95 by Bhavishya Gaikwad helped Oxford amass 518-2 (37 overs) before Jankidevi were bowled out for 35.

IES VN Sule Guruji Dadar gained 80 penalty runs as Lilavati Podar bowled three overs short. IES ended up with 351-6 in 42 overs and Eklavya Khade was left stranded on 99 not out. Lilavati Podar were later bowled out for 82.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
harris shield cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK