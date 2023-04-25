Breaking News
Balbirnie takes Ireland to 319-4 on Day One v SL

Updated on: 25 April,2023 08:31 AM IST  |  Galle
The Balbirnie-Stirling partnership topped the previous best of 114 by Kevin O’Brien and Stuart Thompson against Pakistan in 2018, when Ireland had its highest test score of 339 all out

Ireland's Paul Stirling plays a shot during the first day of the second and final cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Ireland at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. Pic/AFP

A record Irish stand of 115 between skipper Andy Balbirnie (95) and Paul Stirling (74) powered Ireland to an imposing 319-4 at stumps on Day One of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Monday.


The Balbirnie-Stirling partnership topped the previous best of 114 by Kevin O’Brien and Stuart Thompson against Pakistan in 2018, when Ireland had its highest test score of 339 all out.



Also Read: Prabath Jayasuriya runs riot as Sri Lanka decimate Ireland for record triumph


The partnership was threatening to grow and both batters were en route to their maiden centuries before Stirling went off the field following a cramp. 

