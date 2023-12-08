Breaking News
Bancroft scores 53 in warm-up against Pak

Updated on: 08 December,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Sydney
Agencies |

They helped the Prime Minister’s XI reach 149-2 at stumps in Canberra to trail by 242 in Pakistan’s only warm-up match before the three-Test series starting in Perth next week

Cameron Bancroft. Pic/AFP

Cameron Bancroft hit 53 and Marcus Harris 49 against Pakistan Thursday in their quest to become Australia’s new Test opener, but neither was able to push on and make a big score. 


They helped the Prime Minister’s XI reach 149-2 at stumps in Canberra to trail by 242 in Pakistan’s only warm-up match before the three-Test series starting in Perth next week. The visitors declared at 391-9 after captain Shan Masood completed a double century.


