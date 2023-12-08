They helped the Prime Minister’s XI reach 149-2 at stumps in Canberra to trail by 242 in Pakistan’s only warm-up match before the three-Test series starting in Perth next week

Cameron Bancroft. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Bancroft scores 53 in warm-up against Pak x 00:00

Cameron Bancroft hit 53 and Marcus Harris 49 against Pakistan Thursday in their quest to become Australia’s new Test opener, but neither was able to push on and make a big score.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir: The man of big matches

ADVERTISEMENT

They helped the Prime Minister’s XI reach 149-2 at stumps in Canberra to trail by 242 in Pakistan’s only warm-up match before the three-Test series starting in Perth next week. The visitors declared at 391-9 after captain Shan Masood completed a double century.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever