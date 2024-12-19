Breaking News
Elephanta ferry capsize: How three CISF heroes rescued 35 in minutes
Mumbai: We were misled, say parents of those caught in college admissions scam
Elephanta boat tragedy: Tourists missed the boarding ill-fated boat, then saw it going down right in front of their eyes
Bill to prevent ‘urban naxal’ threat tabled, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says existing laws ineffective
Central Railway has idle AC local train, Western Railway passengers want it to run from Bhayandar
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Bangladesh clinch T20 series after beating WI by 27 runs in second match

Bangladesh clinch T20 series after beating WI by 27 runs in second match

Updated on: 19 December,2024 01:43 PM IST  |  Kingstown
PTI |

Top

Shamim Hossain, named player of the match, top-scored with 35 runs not out off 17 balls for Bangladesh, which finished its 20 overs twice interrupted by rain at 129-7

Bangladesh clinch T20 series after beating WI by 27 runs in second match

Taskin Ahmed. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Bangladesh clinch T20 series after beating WI by 27 runs in second match
x
00:00

Taskin Ahmed took three wickets for 16 runs and three other Bangladesh bowlers picked up two wickets each to lead the visitors to a 27-run victory over the West Indies and a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series.


Shamim Hossain, named player of the match, top-scored with 35 runs not out off 17 balls for Bangladesh, which finished its 20 overs twice interrupted by rain at 129-7.


Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 26 and Gudakesh Motie took 2-25 for the home side on Tuesday. The West Indies, which won the toss, was bowled out for 102 in 18.3 overs. Roston Chase top-scored for the home side with 32 runs as the West Indies collapsed to lose its last four wickets for 13 runs.


After losing the preceding ODI series 3-0, Bangladesh won the first T20 match by seven runs on Sunday. The third match is scheduled for Thursday, also at St. Vincent. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bangladesh west indies t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK