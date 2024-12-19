Shamim Hossain, named player of the match, top-scored with 35 runs not out off 17 balls for Bangladesh, which finished its 20 overs twice interrupted by rain at 129-7

Taskin Ahmed. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Bangladesh clinch T20 series after beating WI by 27 runs in second match x 00:00

Taskin Ahmed took three wickets for 16 runs and three other Bangladesh bowlers picked up two wickets each to lead the visitors to a 27-run victory over the West Indies and a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 26 and Gudakesh Motie took 2-25 for the home side on Tuesday. The West Indies, which won the toss, was bowled out for 102 in 18.3 overs. Roston Chase top-scored for the home side with 32 runs as the West Indies collapsed to lose its last four wickets for 13 runs.

After losing the preceding ODI series 3-0, Bangladesh won the first T20 match by seven runs on Sunday. The third match is scheduled for Thursday, also at St. Vincent.

